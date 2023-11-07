Identify all channels involved in illegal drug smuggling: DSEO

Tirupati: The District Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) held a review meeting in Sri City on Monday. It was chaired by district special enforcement officer (DSEO) A Rajendra.



He highlighted various measures to be taken for effective control of drug trafficking and strategies to reduce drug consumption and instructed the SEB officers to identify all channels involved in illegal drug smuggling across the district and enhance the department’s information network. The DSEO urged the SEB and local police to collaborate closely in cracking down on the illicit production of arrack, drug smugglers and peddlers, as well as the influx and sale of out-of-State liquor by strengthening surveillance and communication systems. He stressed the objective for making the region a drug-free zone and keeping a watch on all the old offenders.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that Tirupati district, being ‘green’ in all aspects, has been thriving with industrial activity and higher academic institutions.

Initiatives of this kind will certainly help in maintaining the Sri City region ‘safe and healthy’. SEB Circle Inspectors and Sub-inspectors in the district, district task force and intelligence officials attended this review meeting.