IFMR, Krea varsity host Synergy-2025 to shape data-driven solutions

SRI CITY: IFMR Graduate School of Business and Krea University hosted Synergy-2025, an annual flagship event designed to bring together leading academics, policymakers and industry leaders to shape data-driven solutions for pressing developmental challenges.

Through interdisciplinary dialogue, the event catalysed action to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthen governance mechanisms in India.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Krea University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nirmala Rao, noted that “Synergy is a unique platform for the academic community to engage, debate and critically analyse some of the most pressing issues in development, focusing on solutions and action.”

A key highlight of the event was the inaugural N Vaghul Memorial Lecture, honouring the legacy of the late Narayanan Vaghul. Delivering the inaugural lecture, S Krishnan, secretary, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlighted the transformative impact of AI and the tectonic shifts in this space.

Synergy-2025 also marked a key milestone in strengthening government-academia collaboration. The Government of Meghalaya and IFMR signed an MoU to enhance data systems, foster innovation and drive efficient policy implementation. The agreement, signed by Dr Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner, Government of Meghalaya and Kapil Viswanathan, President, IFMR, builds on Meghalaya’s pioneering initiatives in data-driven governance and underscores the importance of evidence-based policy making.

The event also featured a keynote lecture by Dr Karthik Muralidharan, Tata Chancellor’s Professor of Economics, UC San Diego and a panel discussion on enhancing State capacity. Padma Shri awardee Dr Ashok Jhunjhunwala, founder & former president, IIT Madras Research Park, delivered a special address emphasising research and industry collaborations.