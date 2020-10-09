IIT Tirupati to host Virtual open house interactive session for JEE-Advanced qualified students

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IITTP) will be hosting a live JEE Open House session with Prof KN Satyanarayana, Director, IITTP, on October 10, 2020, at 5 pm. With JEE Advanced results announced and registration has already started and considering the precautionary measures against COVID-19, the virtual interactive session is aimed to guide the JEE-Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering branches available at IIT Tirupati, campus development and to help them better understand the IIT system.

During the live session, IIT aspirant students and their parents would be able to interact live with Prof KN Satyanarayana, Director and the Deans of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs at IITTP. The participants will be guided for their queries and doubts related to undergraduate education at IITs and IITTP in particular. They will also get more insights about educational innovations by IITTP since inception.

The session mainly emphasises on the Institute's undergraduate curriculum, including dual degrees, policy for branch change; Career Development Services (CDS) provided by the Institute; Hostel infrastructure, Health centre facilities and many other student-centric initiatives respectively. IIT Tirupati also took several measures to deal with the COVID 19 crisis and to ensure safety and wellbeing of its entire community which will be highlighted during the interactive session