In view of Election code No Recommendation letters for srivari darshan and Accommodation in Tirumala

Tirumala: In view of the Election Code, TTD has made certain changes in VIP Darshan and accommodation which has come with immediate effect from Saturday onwards.

Henceforth the letters of recommendation for accommodation and darshan in Tirumala will not be accepted as in the past. However the Srivari darshan and accommodation will be considered only to the protocol dignitaries who come by themselves as per rules till the code is over.

In a statement released in the context of the Lok Sabha and Assembly Election Code, the TTD said as per the decision of the TTD Trust Board the letters of recommendation for accommodation and Srivari darshan in Tirumala is canceled from Saturday onwards.

Therefore, TTD appealed to the devotees and VIPs to take note of this matter and cooperate with the management.