Int’l conference on communication, computing technologies held

Tirupati: The two-day sixth international conference on Communication and Computing Technologies (IC3T) 2024 organised by the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Mohan Babu University (MBU) concluded successfully on Tuesday. This event focused on the latest advancements in communication systems, computational intelligence and emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, AI and computing.

The discussions in the conference revolved around the impact of AI on communication networks. Experts who participated in the conference emphasised collaboration between academia and industry to solve complex global challenges in digital connectivity and data management. IC3T 2024 successfully bridged the gap between research and real-world applications, laying a foundation for future technological breakthroughs in communication and computing technologies.

The event is anticipated to spur further collaborations in the tech ecosystem. MBU Vice Chancellor Prof Nagaraj Ramrao, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer Vikas Singh, Registrar Dr K Saradhi among others took part in the conference.