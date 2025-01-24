Int’l conference on Microbial Technology begins at SPMVV

Tirupati: The 2-day international conference on ‘Global Advances in Microbial Technology and Bioengineering: Driving Innovations in Health, Agriculture and Environmental Sustainability’ was inaugurated on Thursday at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati. This prestigious event, a collaboration between Department of Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology at SPMVV and Department of Bioengineering & Technology at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, aims to foster global partnerships and advancements in scientific research.

The event was inaugurated by SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma. Prof T Sudha, president of the Conference and Dean of School of Sciences, presided over the ceremony and emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in tackling global challenges. Prof Sudha highlighted the critical role of microbial technology and bioengineering in addressing issues related to health, agriculture and environmental sustainability.

Dr MHD Ikhwanuddin Abdullah, Director at Terengganu, Malaysia, delivered the keynote address, focusing on advancements in crustacean aquaculture. His presentation showcased innovative techniques with the potential to revolutionise sustainable food production while addressing pressing concerns like food security and environmental conservation.

The inauguration included release of the conference souvenir. The dignitaries also felicitated international delegates, who represented countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, United States, South Korea, Germany, United Kingdom, China and Ecuador, underlining the conference’s global reach.

The event witnessed active participation of nearly 100 researchers, who will present their findings through oral sessions over two days. Topics span a broad spectrum, from microbial innovations to advancements in bioengineering, offering insights into solutions for global health, agricultural and environmental challenges. Esteemed speakers from around the world, including 20 distinguished experts, will share their expertise, enriching the discussions and fostering cross-border academic exchange.

The conference is led by Convener Prof R Jaya Madhuri, along with Director Prof P Suvarnalatha Devi and Co-Convener Prof Chandi Kumari. Prof R Usha, Prof N John Sushma, Dr B Kishori, P Jyostna and others were present.