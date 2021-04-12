It is not corona, CM seat worries Jagan: Chinta Mohan

Tirupati: It is not the mounting coronavirus cases but the fear of Chief Minister seat saw Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cancel his visit to Tirupati bypoll campaign, said senior Congress leader Dr Chinta Mohan.

Speaking to the media during his hectic electioneering in the city on Sunday, Dr Mohan said three YSRCP leaders trying for the CM kurchi (seat) including a big leader from Chittoor district, one senior leader from Vizianagaram and another from Venkatagiri in Nellore district worrying more Jagan and added that secret parleys are going on in the state for the Chief Minister's post.

Terming the Tirupati Parliament byelection as a battle between Dharma and Adharma and between ethical and unethical forces, he said it is ultimately Dharma which is going to win in the election and added that Congress sticking to Dharma will come out with flying colours in the byelection.

The Congress leader fighting the election said the election authorities miserably failed to prevent the ruling party misusing police and official machinery to induce, threaten and the high-handedness of ruling party leaders determined to win the election at any cost.

He alleged that both the YSRCP and opposition TDP splurging money to woo voters for victory but people are wise enough to see the game plan of the two parties and are keen on coming back to Congress. "The Tirupati election result going to surprise everyone,'' he said.

Dr Mohan began his hectic campaigning in the city from municipal park where he interacted with morning walkers and also with young voters.