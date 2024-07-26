Jagan hatched conspiracy to destabilise govt: BJP

Nellore: BJP State Executive Committee member Gundlapalle Bharath Kumar Yadav alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is hatching conspiracy to destabilise the government by spreading false propaganda over law and order problem in the State.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, finding fault with the former CM staging a dharna in Delhi, the BJP leader questioned, if Jagan Mohan Reddy was really concerned about law and order in the State, then why he failed to launch agitation when his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his own constituency.

He alleged that even though Jagan was well aware that YS Avinash Reddy was responsible for YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, he offered MP ticket in 2024 elections to Avinash, instead of initiating action against him. The BJP leader criticised that the State had witnessed severe law and order problem during the fiver-year rule of YSRCP government. He questioned why the former CM maintained stoic silence when his party MLC Subrahmanyam murdered his car driver and delivered the body at his doorstep.

Bharath Kumar has demanded the government to arrest YSRCP Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy immediately, as CBI found him guilty over his involvement in the murder case of former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Party State secretary Kandikatla Rajeswary,

Namami Ganga State convener Midathala Ramesh, district secretary Chilaka Praveen Kumar and others were present.