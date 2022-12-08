Jambavantha idol to come up at Vontimitta

Tirupati/Vontimitta(YSR district): An idol dedicated to Jambavantha (Bear King), one of prime persons in the epic Ramayana will be installed soon on the Kalyana Vedika premises of Lord Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta, said TTD joint executive officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam.

The JEO accompanied by chief engineer Nageswara Rao on Wednesday inspected the ongoing developmental works at Vontimitta, Annamayya statue near Rajampeta and Devuni Kadapa and also the arrangements being made for the ensuing major event New Year and Vaikunta Ekadasi festivals to be observed in the TTD controlled shrines in Kadapa and Annamayya districts.

He instructed the officials concerned to increase the darshan timings on these important days to cope with the large number of devotees expected to visit the shrines on auspicious occasions to offer prayers.

The JEO also directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan to construct necessary structures near Kalyana Vedika for conduct of marriages.

At the 108 feet statue of Annamayya, he discussed with the officials about the ongoing works of Srivari temple under construction and directed them to get the temple ready by January end next.

Deputy executive officer Natesh Babu and others were also present.

In Devuni Kadapa temple, he made some valuable suggestions to the officials for the ensuing new year and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

He also discussed bringing up the Pilgrims Amenities Complex for the utilisation of devotees.