Jana Sena directs Kiran Royal to keep away from party activities

Tirupati: The Jana Sena Party has taken swift action in response to the allegations against its Tirupati constituency in-charge, Kiran Royal, by directing its fact-finding committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued by the political secretary to the party president, P Hariprasad, the party has asked Kiran Royal to refrain from party activities until further notice.

The controversy erupted following allegations made by a woman named Lakshmi, who attempted suicide on Saturday. In a video that went viral on social media, she accused Kiran Royal of borrowing Rs 1.20 crore from her on multiple occasions and failing to repay the amount despite repeated requests.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion and concern among party leaders and supporters.

Reacting to the allegations, Kiran Royal denied any wrongdoing and countered the claims by stating that Lakshmi has a criminal background and was facing six cases. He further alleged that the entire controversy was a conspiracy orchestrated by YSRCP leaders to tarnish his image.

With the issue gaining traction, Jana Sena’s high command intervened, issuing directives to party leaders and cadres to focus on public welfare rather than personal disputes or issues that do not contribute to societal development.

The party emphasised its commitment to serving people’s necessities and maintaining ethical political conduct. The unfolding controversy has become a major topic of discussion, especially on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, where the allegations and counterclaims continue to circulate widely.