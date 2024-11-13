Japan’s Toyama Prefecture forges edu links with AP

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh is poised to advance its educational sector with a new international collaboration as a delegation from Japan’s Toyama Prefecture visited the state on Monday. The meeting, held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, served as a precursor to a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed between the state government and Toyama Prefecture. This agreement aims to bolster cooperation in higher education, emphasising student exchange, dual degree programs, and collaborative research.

Vice-chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Prof V Uma and Registrar Prof N Rajani engaged in the discussions on building academic and cultural ties between Andhra Pradesh and Japan.

In-charge chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Rama Mohana Rao who represented the state government highlighted the transformative potential of this partnership for the state’s educational institutions.

“We envision a relationship that not only facilitates student exchange and joint research but also enriches our academic ecosystem, preparing students for an increasingly globalized world”, he maintained.

APSCHE vice-chairperson Prof P Uma Maheshwari Devi and Prof M Vidyavathi of SPMVV also participated in the event, underscoring the state’s commitment to expanding opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s students and researchers. The initiative aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s broader goal to enhance the quality of education and establish itself as a hub for international academic collaboration.