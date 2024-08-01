Jeep driver helps a pilgrim pilgri get back his bag containing valuables

Tirumala: In a rare incident of honesty a jeep(Taxi) driver handed over the bag containing valuables which he found on the Tirumala Ghat road, to the pilgrim.

The pilgrim Gopalakrishna from Parvatipuram Vizag district came to Tirumala with his family for Darshan.

On the way, the family stopped their vehicle for sightseeing and also took photos.

While taking the photos, Gopalakrishna kept his hand bag containing cash Rs 1.5 lakh, gold jewels worth 8.4 lakhs and 201 US dollars on the parapet wall(safety wall ).





After the sightseeing and photo session they left for Tirumala, leaving behind the bag.



A jeep driver Bhupathi Naidu who noticed the bag on the parapet wall and took it and later handed it to police.

On coming to know about the honesty of Bhupathi Naidu, Tirupati district SP L. Subbarayudu came to Alipiri police station to appreciate Bhupathi Naidu. He handed over the bag to Gopal Krishna through Bhupathi Naidu as a token of honour, for his honesty.

SP said after receiving from the complaint pilgrim party on the missing bag they alerted all the police stations and also command control centre.

Following the alert, Alipiri police contacted Tirumala police and informed them the bag was with them.

SP said Bhupathi is a models for honest and other drivers in the private pilgrim transport follow him.