JEO inspects Panchami Theertham arrangements

Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam on Tuesday inspected Panchami Theertham arrangements along with the officials, at Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur.

Earlier, he visited the Panchami Theertha Mandapam and verified the arrangements at Pushkarini. He instructed the authorities to make necessary arrangements for devotees to enter and exit Pushkarini without any difficulty.

Initially, he inspected the holding points at Navajeevan Eye Hospital, Thollappa Gardens, SV High School, Pudi Road.

Later speaking to the media, the JEO said queues and barricades have been set up to regulate the rush of devotees coming for Panchami Thirtham. 120 Annaprasadam counters have been set up and devotees will be allowed to enter the holding points from December 5th evening and they will be provided Annaprasadam, drinking water and almond milk continuously till December 6 morning.

LED screens, permanent, temporary and mobile toilets, display boards, first aid centers and ‘May I Help You’ centers have been set up for viewing by the devotees at the holding points.

The officials were advised to pay special attention to sanitation management. He said that 600 additional sanitation workers have been appointed for this task. About 1,000 Srivari sevaks will serve the devotees, he said.

Panchami Theertham starts at 12 noon, so devotees at holding points will be allowed to enter Pushkarini in batches from 11 am onwards.