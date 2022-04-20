Joint efforts required to ensure all-round development of temple city

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali sought all the officials' involvement for all-round development of the temple city.

During a review meeting with all departments' officials after attending video conference of the Director of Municipal Administration Praveen Kumar at her chamber in municipal office here on Tuesday, she said joint efforts of all will make the city development easy and wanted them to be responsible in keeping the city clean.

Speaking on garbage collection, she opined that the public will come forth voluntarily to pay user charges if the sanitary workers collect the garbage from door-to-door at a particular time every day.

Discussing about YSR Health Centres, she wanted the officials to see that the construction of three new health centres in the city was completed at the earliest. The health centres should be shifted from the rental accommodation to own buildings. She also sought the officials to provide all required facilities at new health centre buildings for the convenience of the people coming to the centres.

While discussing about houses for the poor, she asked the officials to ensure early completion of houses at Jagananna Colonies by providing all the basic facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, SE Tirumalika Mohan, municipal engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatarami Reddy, health officer Dr ER Harikrishna , revenue officers Sethumadhav, Lokeswar Varma and others were present.