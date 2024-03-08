  • Menu
JSP set to contest in Tirupati Assembly constituency

Tirupati: In a swift and surprise development, Tirupati Assembly seat is reportedly allotted to Jana Sena Party. The TDP has a strong base here and...

Tirupati: In a swift and surprise development, Tirupati Assembly seat is reportedly allotted to Jana Sena Party. The TDP has a strong base here and hence despite YSRCP wave in 2019, it had lost the seat by a narrow margin. The Jana Sena had conducted IVRS survey regarding four candidates who were aspiring for the TDP ticket.

The four aspirants were Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, erstwhile Chittoor district president, Kiran Royal Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge, Ghanta Narahari Prasad who is a close aide of late Adikesavulu Naidu and Jangalapalli Srinivasulu Chittoor YSRCP MLA who quit the party and joined Jana Sena.

Once it was decided that the seat would be given to Jana Sena, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu called TDP local leaders Narasimha Yadav and Sugunamma, discussed the issue with them and took their consent.

The name of the candidate would be announced by Jana Sena soon.

