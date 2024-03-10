Live
Kadapa bus depot garage inaugurated
Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha along with MP YS Avinash Reddy, APSRTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy and Mayor K Suresh Babu inaugurated Kadapa bus depot garage here on Saturday
Kadapa : Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha along with MP YS Avinash Reddy, APSRTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy and Mayor K Suresh Babu inaugurated Kadapa bus depot garage here on Saturday. The garage was constructed with a cost of Rs 9.68 crore. The event was attended by Social Welfare Board chairman Puli Sunil Kumar, Deputy Mayor Nithyananda Reddy, APSRTC officials and others.
