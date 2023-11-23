Kaisika Dwadasi, Chakra Teertha Mukkoti on Nov 24

Tirupati: The twin important religious events of Kaisika Dwadasi and Chakra Theertha Mukkoti will be observed in Tirumala on November 24.



On the occasion of Kaisika Dwadasi, the processional deities of Ugra Sreenivasamurty along with Consorts will take a celestial ride along four Mada streets during the early hours of Friday between 4.45 am and 5.45 am.

On the other hand, Chakratheertha Mukkoti will be observed at one of the important sacred torrents at Chakra Theertham by TTD temple staff and religious persons.

Special pujas will be offered to Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar, Narasimha Swamy and Anjaneya Swamy located in this holy place.