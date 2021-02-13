X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Kanchi seer lays stone for Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Chennai

Kanchi pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy Shankaracharya performing ritual at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple construction at GN Chettiyar street of T Nagar in Chennai on Saturday
x

Kanchi pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy Shankaracharya performing ritual at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple construction at GN Chettiyar street of T Nagar in Chennai on Saturday

Highlights

l The temple will be built in 34 cents land worth Rs 40 crore donated to TTD by yesteryear popular film actress Kanchana, Girija Pandey, K P Pandey and Ravibhushana Sharma of Chennai

Tirumala: The foundation stone was laid for the construction of Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at GN Chettiyar street of T Nagar in Chennai metropolitan city on Saturday.

Kanchi pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy Shankaracharya performed the auspicious ritual amidst traditional music Mangala Vaidyam and chanting Vedic mantras by Archakas and pundits.

The temple is to be built in the 34 cents (6 grounds) land worth Rs 40 crore donated to TTD by yesteryear popular film actress Kanchana, Girija Pandey, K P Pandey and Ravibhushana Sharma of Chennai.

As a prelude to the Bhumi puja, series of religious ceremonies like Vishwaksena Aradhana and Ankurarpanam were performed on February 10 and Panchasukta Homam was conducted on February 11 and 12.

On Saturday morning the Kanchi seer performed Shankusthapana which included Purnahuti and installation of foundation pylon at the site. Earlier, the seer launched Gudiko-Gomata campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X