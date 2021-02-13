Kanchi seer lays stone for Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Chennai

Tirumala: The foundation stone was laid for the construction of Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at GN Chettiyar street of T Nagar in Chennai metropolitan city on Saturday.

Kanchi pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy Shankaracharya performed the auspicious ritual amidst traditional music Mangala Vaidyam and chanting Vedic mantras by Archakas and pundits.

The temple is to be built in the 34 cents (6 grounds) land worth Rs 40 crore donated to TTD by yesteryear popular film actress Kanchana, Girija Pandey, K P Pandey and Ravibhushana Sharma of Chennai.

As a prelude to the Bhumi puja, series of religious ceremonies like Vishwaksena Aradhana and Ankurarpanam were performed on February 10 and Panchasukta Homam was conducted on February 11 and 12.

On Saturday morning the Kanchi seer performed Shankusthapana which included Purnahuti and installation of foundation pylon at the site. Earlier, the seer launched Gudiko-Gomata campaign in Tamil Nadu.