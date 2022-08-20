Karnataka CM, ex-CM offer prayers in Tirumala

Tirumala: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Friday.

They were received with temple honours at the Mahadwaram by the TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy. After Srivari Darshan, they were offered Veda ashirvachanam atRanganayakula Mandapam. Later TTD Chairman presented Srivari theertha prasadam to the dignitaries. TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, CVSO Narasimha

Kishore and Temple Deputy EO Ramesh Babu were present. Later Karnataka CM, former CM, Endowment officials along with TTD officials inspected the development works at the Karnataka (Choultry) Bhavan on the hills. Speaking on the occasion, TTD Chairman Subba Reddy said after completing the Kalyana Mandapam and first block works, TTD will hand over the building to the Karnataka government by January 2023.

It may be noted here that a modern expansive accommodation complex with all amenities including Kalyana Mandapam, dormitories, guest houses are coming up on 7.5 acre land belonging to Karnataka Endowment department in Tirumala. Karnataka government funded Rs 200 crore for the pilgrim complex while the construction of the complex was taken by TTD Engineering department. Karnataka Endowment Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri was present.