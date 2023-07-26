Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works

TIRUMALA, JULY 26: Karnataka state Endowment minister Ramaling Reddy along with TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Karnataka State Charities pilgrim complex coming up in Tirumala.

The Karnataka minister along with a team of the state officials of the Endowment department including Rajedra Kataria (secretary), Dr Basavaraj (Commissioner) and others were in Tirumala to inspect the multi crore pilgrim complex under construction and to discuss with the TTD officials on progress of the works.





TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao through a powerpoint presentation gave a detailed account of the works so far completed and the pending works of the Rs 220 cr multi-storeyed pilgrim complex, near West Mada street in Tirumala. He said 80 percent of the works were completed and the remaining will be over by December this year.



Karnataka State Charities pilgrim complex includes 242 rooms in A and B blocks, 12 dormitories, a marriage hall, a Suite block and an old block with 86 rooms. Karnataka officials sought construction of an office room separately and suggested some more minor changes in the pilgrim complex.





TTD EO asked the officials from Karnataka state to provide the required details of the additional requirements in time to complete the work as per schedule. The Karnataka Minister also directed his team of Endowment officials to give the required data to TTD without any delay.



It may be noted here that the TTD and Karnataka State Charities entered into an agreement for the construction of the pilgrim complex replacing the old one, with increased accommodation facility and also amenities for the benefit of the pilgrims coming from Karnataka state, in Tirumala. As per MoU, Karnataka government provided the cost of the building which is Rs 220 crore to TTD management which took up the task of the construction of pilgrim complex through its Engineering department.





The Karnataka State has handed over the site to TTD on 27th December in 2021 towards the development of Karnataka State Charities pilgrim complex.



TTD Divisional Engineer (Electrical) Ravishankar Reddy, Dy Executive Engineer Sudhakar and others were present.