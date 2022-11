Karthika Brahmotsavams in Tiruchanur from November 20

Tirupati: The annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Devi Ammavaru in Tiruchanur will be observed between November 20 and28.

The Ankurarpanam ceremony for the nine-day religious celebrations will be on November 19 and Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam on November 15. As the annual event is taking place after a two-year hiatus due to Covid pandemic, the Vahana Sevas will be observed daily between 8 am and 10 am in the morning and 7 pm and 9 pm.

Important days of the annual Kartika Brahmotsavams include Dhwajarohanam on November 20, Gaja Vahanam on November 24, Swarna Ratham and Garuda Vahanam on November 25, Rathotsavam on November 27 and Dhwajavarohanam on November 28.