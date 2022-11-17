Karthika Maha Deepotsavam by TTD at Tirupati tomorrow

Tirupati: TTD joint executive officer (education and health) Sada Bhargavi on Wednesday directed officials to make extensive arrangements for the conduct of Karthika Deepotsavam in a grand manner at Tirupati. The Deepotsavam which will be held at the open auditorium (parade ground) behind the TTD administrative building on KT Road is slated for November 18.

Addressing a meeting with the officials here on the arrangements being made for Deepotsavam on Wednesday, the JEO observed that the fete is aimed at imparting significance of Deepotsavam being observed by Hindus and pray to Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Mahalakshmi for the well-being of humanity. Seating arrangements are being made for 1,800 persons for the Deepotsavam to be held between 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday and the women devotees participating in the event will be presented with a Tulasi sapling, she added.

The two-hour long fete includes a dance ballet on Ashtalakshmi Vaibhavam (glory), Lakshmi Niranjanam (lighting of diyas), Nakshatra harati, mangala harathi and chanting Govinda Namas. She said this is the third one after Yaganti and Vizag Karthika Deepotsavam being conducted by the TTD to promote the observance of traditional festivals for sustaining age old practices.

Among others, the JEO asked TTD PRO Dr T Ravi to depute adequate numbers of Srivari Sevaks, engineering officials to set up stage, barricades and other engineering works, grand flower and electrical decorations of the venue and LED screens in the Parade grounds of TTD apart from deploying additional sanitary workers for upkeep of the area.

She also inspected the ongoing arrangements at the venue (grounds) and made valuable suggestions to the officials concerned.

Tirumala temple chief archaka Venugopala Dikshitulu, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, engineering officials Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Venkateswarlu, transport general manager Sesha Reddy, Garden deputy director Srinivasulu , Annadanam DyEO Subramaniam and others were present.