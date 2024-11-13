Karthika Vanabhojanam at Tirumala on Nov 17

Tirumala: Karthika Vanabhojanam at Tirumala is scheduled to be organised on November 17. At a part of this, Sri Malayappa Swamy will reach the Paruveta Mandapam on a small Gaja Vahanam.

The Goddesses will accompany Him in the procession on another palanquin to the Paruveta Mandapam located in the deep green woods of Seshachala ranges.

The priests will perform Snapana Tirumanjanam to the deities from 10 am to 12 noon. After that, the Kartika Vanabhojanam will be held and a community dining will be arranged for the staff and the pilgrims which assumes importance on the occasion.

The TTD has cancelled all afternoon and evening Arjitha Sevas on that day.