  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Karthika Vanabhojanam at Tirumala on Nov 17

Karthika Vanabhojanam at Tirumala on Nov 17
x
Highlights

Tirumala: Karthika Vanabhojanam at Tirumala is scheduled to be organised on November 17. At a part of this, Sri Malayappa Swamy will reach the...

Tirumala: Karthika Vanabhojanam at Tirumala is scheduled to be organised on November 17. At a part of this, Sri Malayappa Swamy will reach the Paruveta Mandapam on a small Gaja Vahanam.

The Goddesses will accompany Him in the procession on another palanquin to the Paruveta Mandapam located in the deep green woods of Seshachala ranges.

The priests will perform Snapana Tirumanjanam to the deities from 10 am to 12 noon. After that, the Kartika Vanabhojanam will be held and a community dining will be arranged for the staff and the pilgrims which assumes importance on the occasion.

The TTD has cancelled all afternoon and evening Arjitha Sevas on that day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick