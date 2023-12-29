Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.

Live
Tirupati: Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT (Common Admission Test)-2023 at M.R.Palli, Tirupati have achieved all India level top scores out of 2.88 lakh candidates across India here on Thursday.
Among them, Siyyadri Chakradhar secured 98.93 percentile, one of the highest national level scores from our Andhra Pradesh. M.Gowri Shankar Reddy secured 93.46, Kulasekaran Rishi Vardhan 90.65, K.Sai Kiran Reddy, C.Bhavyasree Nishitha and Agirala Hemachandra secured 84.87, 84.50 and 82.29 persentiles respectively.
Speaking to The Hans India, Sridhar, Director of Kautilya said. This year CAT became difficult for many students across India because of some high standards in the CAT Quant section. Still our Kautilya students managed to achieve good scores because of our rigorous training. And our Kautilya students have been securing A.P’s 1st Rank and highest scores in the last eight years in the CAT results and we have been producing many IIM MBA graduates through our CAT coaching since 2012 in Tirupati because of our stellar performance in the CAT results.