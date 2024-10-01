Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam observed at Tirumala ahead of brahmotsavams

Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple held the annual ritual of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam today. The event was held in honor of the upcoming Salakatla Brahmotsavam, an important festival in the temple calendar.

From 6 AM to 11 AM, temple priests engaged in an extensive cleaning program, meticulously washing various parts of the revered temple. Their efforts spanned from the Ananda Nilayam to Bangaruvakili, encompassing sub-temples, temple premises, walls, roofs, and puja paraphernalia.

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam is a cherished custom observed four times a year, with cleaning rituals taking place on the Tuesday preceding significant celebrations such as Srivari's annual Brahmotsavams, Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Ugadi, and Anivara Asthana. This tradition not only emphasizes the importance of cleanliness in sacred spaces but also reflects the deep-rooted spiritual practices upheld by the temple community.