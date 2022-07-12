Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held

TIRUMALA: The traditional temple cleaning fete Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was held with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said, this fete is performed four times in a year on the preceding Tuesday before Telugu Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi. Today this fete was performed in connection with Anivara Asthanam to be observed in the famed Tirumala temple on July 17.



"An aromatic medicinal mixture called Parimalam is applied on the walls, roofs and smeared on entire temple premises which acts as a disinfectant", he maintained.

TTD board members K Rambhupal Reddy, Maruti Prasad, Sanath Kumar, Madhusudhan Yadav and TTD officials were present.