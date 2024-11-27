  • Menu
Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held at Tiruchanur

Tirupati: The Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam in connection with the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur was held on Tuesday.

Before the nine-day annual festival, it is a tradition to clean the entire temple premises and this Agamic ritual is called Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam. As a part of this, after Suprabhatam, Sahasra Namarchana and Suddhi, the temple cleaning activity was observed from 6 am to 9 am.

The TTD has cancelled Kalyanotsavam and Unjal Seva in connection with this ritual.

Ahead of the mega festival, Hyderabad-based Swarna Kumar Reddy has presented six curtains to the temple while Tirupati devotees Sudhakar, Jayachandra Reddy and Arun Kumar have donated four curtains and 25 Hundi covers and handed them over to JEO Veerabrahmam.

Ankurarpanam for the festival will be observed at the temple on November 28.

JEO (H&E) Goutami, Dy EO Govindarajan, Archaka Babu Swamy and other temple staff were present.

