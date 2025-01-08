Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam performed ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi

Tirumala: The age-old temple cleansing ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, was performed in Tirumala temple on Tuesday in connection with Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 10.

The entire temple premises, including sub temples, puja utensils inside the temple, roofs, pillars and walls of sanctum sanctorum were smeared with an aromatic mixture called Parimalam and cleansed on the occasion.

After the completion of the religious fete, TTD chairman B R Naidu and EO J Syamala Rao speaking to the media outside the temple said that this traditional religious ceremony is being observed before Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavam and Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities. After cleansing activity, the devotees will be allowed for darshan, they said.

TTD Board members, including Bhanuprakash Reddy, Sambasiva Rao, Rajasekhar Goud, Suchitra Yella, Panabaka Lakshmi were also present at temple cleansing fete.

Among other officers, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO Sridhar, temple DyEO Lokanatham and others took part in this programme while the district SP Subbarayudu was also present.