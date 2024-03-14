Kurnool: Cardiologist Chandrasekhar frontrunner for TDP ticket

Kurnool : Cardiologist Dr Chandrasekhar Pullela, one of the six aspirants for Kurnool Lok Sabha ticket from the Telugu Desam Party, seems to be receiving good response from all sections of voters in Kurnool district.

As a government doctor he has rendered 30 to 35 years service giving a new lease of life to cardiac patients. During his professional career, Chandrasekhar received numerous awards and rewards for his outstanding performance and dedicated service.

Apart from serving as a government servant he was also in social service. Impressed by his social service activities, the then President of India APJ Abdul Kalam lauded Chandrasekhar. He also received a certificate of commitment from the World Book of Records, London.

Chandrasekhar has retired from service in 2023. He is being encouraged by his well-wishers to try for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat. Dr Chandrasekhar is a hardcore supporter of the TDP and is an ardent follower of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to political analysts, Dr Chandrasekhar is a good administrator and possesses leadership qualities. Such kind of eminent leaders should enter politics, they say.

A credible source has also stated that some voluntary organisations have conducted surveys on the cardiologist in the district. According to surveys, local people preferred the candidature of Chandrasekhar to contest for the Kurnool Lok Sabha seat on behalf of TDP.

Speaking to The Hans India , Dr Chandrasekhar said, “I am a hardcore fan of Naidu and during his tenure as CM, I had developed the Kurnool government general hospital on par with corporate hospitals. The super speciality block could be described as a jewel in the crown in the hospital history. As a loyal person and well wisher to Naidu, I would be in cloud nine if my candidature is considered."

He further said, “I have also learnt that Naidu is pursuing the names of competent persons from Yadava community. If it is the case, I assume my candidature from the community would be considered.”