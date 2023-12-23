Kurnool: Even basic amenities elude Mantralayam

Kurnool (Mantralayam) : The Mantralayam Assembly constituency was formed in 2009. Prior to be carved out as separate constituency, three mandals, Mantralayam, Peddakadabur and Kosigi were in Yemmiganur constituency. Later, in 2009 Mantralayam became a constituency with four mandals.

Mantralayam constituency has a majority of Valmiki (Boya) community and Kurvas occupy the second position. Though the domination is of Valmiki community so far no one from this community was elected as MLA. The highest position they occupied was that of sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs and MPPs. Recently, BT Naidu who hails from the Valmiki community was elected as MLC.

The Reddys who constitute hardly two to four per cent of population are having upper hand in the constituency in every election. MLAs are mostly elected from this Reddy community. The reasons behind BCs not being elected as MLAs till date is their poor financial status.

Villages in three mandals of Kosigi, Peddakadabur and Mantralayam, prior to be part of separate constituency, were totally in neglected state when they were part of Yemmiganur constituency. No development was witnessed and almost all villages are languishing in penury.

There is no proper road facility to the villages, no hospitals, no proper schools and even proper transportation is not available. The people of these villages, in case of any emergency, must rush to Adoni area hospital or Kurnool. They have to travel a minimum of 100 to 250 kilometre to reach the hospitals.

Unemployment is also high in these mandals which results in large scale migration and the villages wear a deserted look. Almost all houses in the four mandals here would be seen locked.

Only a few people, like elderly persons and minors would be seen sitting in front of the deserted houses. Due to the migration, the students are forced to discontinue education.

The governments are aware of the situation but no focus has been laid on this problem. This constituency is also famous for Mantralayam, the famous Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt. Apart from this Mutt, there is another famous temple at Kowthalam, Urukunda Eeranna Swamy temple. Devotees in large numbers from the neighbouring states of Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu visit them.

Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt generates huge revenue like the Tirumala Tirupati Devastnams. Despite huge revenue sources, the constituency lacks development.

Similarly, the Urukunda Eeranna Narasimha Swamy temple at Kowthalam also generates huge revenue. Though there are several sources of revenue generation, the constituency is in a neglected state.

Mantralayam constituency has a total number of 1,97,728 voters. Of them, males are 97,142, females 1,00,568 and third gender 18. Since Mantralayam was declared as constituency, Y Bala Nagi Reddy won as MLA for three consecutive times.

In 2009, Bala Nagi Reddy contested from TDP and got 52,431 votes. He won against his rival Dalavai Ramaiah of Congress with a margin of 10,697 votes. Ramaiah got 41,834 votes.

Later in 2014, Bala Nagi Reddy again became MLA this time as YSRCP nominee. He got 69,868 votes while his nearest rival Palakurthi Tikka Reddy of TDP lost with a margin of 7,462. Tikka Reddy secured 62,396 votes.

Similarly, in 2019 Bala Nagi Reddy once again got elected as Mantralayam MLA. This time also he won the seat against Tikka Reddy. Nagi Reddy contested from YSRC and Tikka Reddy from TDP. Nagi Reddy got 86,896 and Tikka Reddy 63,017. Tikka Reddy lost with a margin of 23,879 notes.