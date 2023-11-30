Kurnool: Infrastructure will be provided to Gattupadu cluster says Collector Srijana

Kurnool : The required infrastructure to Gattupadu cluster, spread in an extent of 219 acres and located in Orvakal mandal, is being provided at a cost of Rs 21.40 crore, informed district Collector Dr G Srijana. She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation through virtual means to Gattupadu cluster, for setting up pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals units at Orvakal mega industrial hub, besides tomato processing unit in Pathikonda from his Tadepalli camp office on Wednesday.

Along with MLAs of Panyam and Pathikonda Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Kangati Sreedevi respectively, KDCC bank chairman Vijaya Manohari, Agriculture Advisory Board chairman Bellam Maheshwar Reddy, Market Yard chairman Prabhakar Reddy and others, the Collector witnessed the virtual foundation laying ceremony from the Collector office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Srijana said that necessary infrastructure would be provided to Gattupadu cluster with about Rs 21.40 crore government funds. The infrastructure includes laying of roads, construction of drains and power supply and later it will be handed over to industrialists.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has allocated 25 acres of land at Orvakal mega industrial park to Shigachi Industries Limited for setting up of active pharmaceuticals, at an investment of Rs 280 crore. Another 11 acres was also allocated to RPS Industries private limited to set up nutraceuticals unit at a cost of Rs 90 crore. These industries would provide jobs to about 1,200 youth, she added.

The Collector further informed that tomato processing unit would be constructed in an extent of 3.60 acres at a cost of Rs 12.05 crore in Pathikonda mandal. A minimum of 1.68 lakh metric tons of tomatoes will be harvested every year from 12 mandals, 10 in Kurnool and two in Nandyal districts in an extent of 4,788 hectares. Tomato powder, ketchup and sauce would be manufactured in the unit and traded to various places, she added.