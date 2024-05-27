Kurnool: No mobiles inside counting centre

Kurnool: District Collector and Election Officer Dr G Srijana suggested counting agents and staff engaged for the counting duty not to carry mobiles inside Rayalaseema University, where the counting will be conducted. If in case they bring the mobiles, they have to deposit them at mobile deposit counter.

The Collector along with SP G Krishna Kanth inspected parking lots, mobile deposit centres and food counter arrangements at Rayalaseema University on Sunday. Later they also inspected life science block where the EVMs have been kept and counting hall. The Collector has ordered the officials concerned to keep informing the security staff at the RU main entrance about the vehicles passing in and out without fail.

Roads and Buildings officials were ordered to arrange parking lots at boys hostel entrance gate to official vehicles. She also suggested to arrange separate barricades to the vehicles. The officials were told to arrange eight mobile deposit counters to the eight constituency counting staff and counting agents separately like the tables arranged at the reception counter not less than in 1000 sq ft.

Tidco Superintending Engineer Rajasekhar was ordered to arrange mobile toilets near engineering, life science and library block. The DWMA project director was ordered to set up food counters behind data centre to the staff on counting duty. She also told the PD to set up separate compartments to staff and agents, ten counters to staff and six counters to the agents. Additional SP Nagababu, assistant trainee Collector Challa Kalyani, DRO Madhusudhan Rao, R&B SE Nagaraju, Tidco SE Rajasekhar and others were present.