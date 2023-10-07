Kurnool: Spread greenery by planting more saplings says Collector Dr G Srijana

Kurnool : District Collector Dr G Srijana called upon the people to plant more saplings to save environment from the threat of pollution.

Inspecting the central nursery being developed by the District Water Management Agency (DWMA) under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) near Alur mandal headquarters on Friday, she exhorted the people and farmers to utilise the services of nurseries.

The collector said that three nurseries one at Alur and the other two at Banavasi in Yemmiganur and Kalvabugga near Orvakal are being developed by the DWMA under the MNREGS.

In these nurseries, various fruit varieties like custard apple, mango, lemon, pomegranate, guava, berry, gooseberry and drumsticks would be developed. Apart from fruit varieties other plant varieties like teak, henna, Arjuna (Tella Maddi) and others were also developed in the nurseries.

She called upon the people and farmers to visit and use the services of nurseries. She also suggested the people to enhance greenery by planting more saplings on school premises and other vacant places. She also advised the farmers to plant horticulture crops to get more income.

On the occasion, the collector also planted a berry sapling in the nursery. DWMA Project Director Amarnath Reddy informed the collector about the growing of around 2.50 lakh saplings in the nursery. Of the 2.50 lakh saplings, 2.30 lakh saplings have been distributed to farmers, forest department, educational institutions, offices and to other districts. Still 20,000 saplings are kept available in the nursery. He also said that a fencing surrounding the Banavasi nursery was also set up. Pathikonda RDO Mohan Das and district forest officer Siva Shankar Reddy participated.