Kurnool: Students told to stay away from ragging

Kurnool: Special judicial magistrate of first class (P&E) Patan Shiyaz Khan advised the students to stay away from ragging as it spoils their bright and golden future.

Participating as a chief guest in an awareness programme conducted on ragging at Dr KV Subbareddy Institute of Technology at Dinnadevarapadu village in Kurnool district on Saturday, Khan said that the seniors should welcome the junior students in a friendly manner in the college. This doesn’t create a healthy atmosphere among the students instead it will create a gap between seniors and juniors, he pointed out.

He gave a brief lecture on the disadvantages of ragging. The special judicial magistrate said that ragging was viewed seriously and the punishments were also very stringent. He said the students, who were involved in ragging, would be punished according to the sections in IPC. The punishment would be awarded depending upon the gravity of the crime, stated the special judicial magistrate. He called upon the students to pursue good education and reach the top positions to serve our mother country. KV Subbareddy Institute of Technology chairman Dr KV Subbareddy, principal Kanna Kumaru, social worker Rayapati Srinivasa Rao, retired DIET principal G Venkateswarlu also participated in the programme and gave a brief lecture on the disadvantages of ragging.