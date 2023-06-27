Law Nestham helps junior advocates to establish in profession: Dy CM K Narayana Swam

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that YSR Law Nestham programme will help the junior advocates, who just started their career to settle in their profession. The first tranche for the year 2023-24 under the scheme was credited into the accounts of beneficiary junior advocates on Monday by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from his camp office in Tadepalli while the programme has been attended by the Deputy CM along with District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy virtually at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said that the junior advocates will get Rs 5,000 per month for three years which will be credited into their accounts in two instalments annually.

He said the CM was dedicated to addressing the problems faced by various communities and implementing welfare and development schemes to benefit the people. Now, the beneficiaries have got Rs 25,000 each for the period from February to June 2023.

Collector Venkata Ramana Reddy emphasised that the state government was committed to supporting deserving young lawyers by providing financial assistance for three years to help them establish in the legal profession. He also mentioned that the government had established the Advocates Welfare Trust with a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore to facilitate the scheme’s efficient implementation. He encouraged young lawyers to take advantage of this financial assistance provided by the government.

Both the Deputy CM and the Collector have released the mega cheque of Rs 24 lakh and handed it over to the junior lawyers. Reacting to the benefit they received, some of the beneficiaries have said that it provides a good opportunity for young advocates to purchase necessary law books and journals without relying on others.