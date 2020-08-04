Leopard attacks over bike rider on Tirumala ghat road

Tirupati: A leopard attacks over bike riders between Tirupati and Tirumala on ghat road. According to TTD vigilance sleuths information on Tuesday morning around 12 pm at 4km of ghat road leopard tried to attack on a bike rider who was going to Tirumala at that time.

But fortunately he escaped from the leopard attack and reached Tirumala and informed the vigilanc e department about the wild animal attack. After two hours two more bike riders saw the leopard at the same sport on ghat road. With panic they flew from the spot and reached Tirumala. In view of commuters safety TTD vigilance and forest officials started a combined search operation for leopard. As well as they are allowing two wheeler riders as groups from Alipiri tollgate.