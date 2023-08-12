Leopard kills a girl in Tirumala footpath

In a shocking incident a girl Lakshita was killed by a Leopard while she was going along with her family to Tirumala last night at Narasimha Swamy temple area on Alipiri footpath.

Lakshita was going with her father Dinesh and mother Sasikala, the leopard suddenly emerged from thicket and took away the girl into thick forest leaving the family and other pilgrims walking their way to Tirumala.

They frantically searched for the girl in vain.TTD security personnel and forest staff who reached the area also launched a search resulting in the lifeless body of the six year old girl found at about 4 am Saturday leaving the pilgrim family into grief.

The incident which created flutters once again revealed the vulnerability of Alipiri footpath route passing through dense forests.

It may be noted here that in such an attack by a leopard in the footpath area at 7 th mile a boy luckily survived in June.





CC footage of Lakshita at Alipiri the starting point of footpath to Tirumala walking ahead of her family,a few hours before the tragedy in the form of a leopard struck the family at Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple area 8 km away on Friday night. The body of the girl mauled by the wild animal was found later.



