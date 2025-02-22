Let us strive for a healthy society: ADA

Tirupati: Indiscriminate usage of chemical-based fertilisers proving harmful to health and found to be the reason for causing many diseases, said Assistant Director of Agriculture (ADA) Dhananjaya Reddy while speaking at a farmers meeting organised by RASS (Rastriya Seva Samithi) KVK (Krishi Vignan Kendra) here on Friday. He stressed that farmers should use more and more organic manures and fertilisers considering the health factor of people at large and also preserving soil fertility. The ADA said that after the most difficult period of Corona resulting in the death of a large number of people, awareness over healthy and safe food was increased. Farmers on their part should minimise usage of chemical fertilisers and pesticides and increase organic fertilisers for the better future of the society and also to check soil degradation.

Madras Fertilisers Limited (MFL) Regional Chief Manager Adinarayana said MFL for the benefit of farmers had introduced organic fertilisers, which will safeguard soil fertility and also help to get high yield. He explained about various organic products including Vijaya Organic, Vijaya City Compost, Vijaya frome, Vijaya neem.

RASS KVK senior scientist Srinivasulu said continuous usage of chemical fertilisers damaging soil fertility and also polluting the environment. Farmers should use earthworms, organic manures and panchgavya’s etc, he opined.