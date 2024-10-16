Liquor Outlets: Lottery system only to benefit NDA leaders in State

Nellore: Former minister and Nellore district YSRCP president Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that allocation of liquor outlets in a lottery system was a pre-planned strategy to benefit the ruling NDA leaders in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the former minister said that the wine shops were bagged by a syndicate controlled by the coalition.

He said that the influence of these leaders also extends to other sectors like sand, gravel, education and healthcare sectors. The YSRCP leader has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was skillfully exploiting these resources for vested interest and political gain.

Kakani said that all distilleries in the State are under the control of TDP leaders

The YSRCP leader also expressed concern over the increasing number of illegal outlets, known as belt shops and opined that home delivery of liquor may soon be introduced worsening the situation in the villages.

While alleging that the new liquor policy adopted by government was designed to favour the TDP leaders, he said it became evident after the wine shop allocations.

The former minister pointed out that in the previous government all revenue from liquor sales went directly into the State treasury.