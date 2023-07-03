Lokesh is suffering from frustration, says Kakani

Nellore (SPSR Nellore district): While describing Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh as a circus, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Lokesh was suffering from frustration and making controversial comments against the ruling party leaders to attract the attention of people during his meetings.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Agriculture Minister said the TDP leader was feeling insecure about his political career as his father and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was giving top priority to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

Finding fault with the comments made by the TDP national general secretary on him during a public meeting in Muthukuru mandal on Saturday, Kakani said that Lokesh is worried over the “wicked politics” of his father N Chandrababu Naidu that he might be backstabbed just like his grandfather and TDP founder N T Rama Rao. “This was prompting Lokesh to make derogatory comments against the YSRCP leaders,” the Minister said.

Describing Lokesh as an incapable and immature politician, the Agriculture Minister said people are not prepared to believe the TDP national general secretary as he was defeated in the 2019 Assembly elections and the same will be repeated in the next elections too. Kakani predicted that it would be impossible for the TDP-JSP combine to win power in 2024 polls as the people of the State totally back the YSRCP for its welfare schemes and pro-poor policies.