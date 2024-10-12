Lord Malayappa rides mammoth chariot

Tirumala: On the penultimate day of annual Brahmotsavam at Tirumala, the grand procession of the mammoth wooden chariot was held on Friday amidst a huge participation of devotees.

The giant car marched along the jam-packed four Mada streets with pilgrims on the bright sunny day with the divine chants of ‘Govinda.... Govinda’ echoing everywhere.

The processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi mounted on a well-decked platform inside the chariot that was dragged by enthusiastic pilgrims with religious pomp and gaiety.

As Tallapaka Annamacharya described in his sankeertan, “the sky and earth became one as the Brahmanda (Mammoth) Ratham marched along the streets and it is a treat to the eyes who witness the grand celestial procession of this Maha Ratham”.

After the conduct of special rituals such as ‘Punyavachanam’ and ‘Navagraha Dhyanam,’ the processional deities of Sri Malayappa flanked by His two divine consorts were ceremoniously mounted atop the giant wooden chariot.

The chariot was tastefully decorated with varieties of flowers, flags and festoons. As is customary, the golden umbrella was tied atop the mammoth chariot.

The chariot majestically rolled down the thoroughfares of the hill temple preceded by temple paraphernalia, including half-a-dozen caparisoned elephants, horses, bulls, cultural and bhajan troops besides a contingent of Vedic pundits led by the priests of the temple.

A sea of humanity turned out on the eighth day as a part of the ongoing Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavam to witness ‘Brahmanda Nayakuni Maha Rathotsavam’.

The last among vahana sevas, in the evening the Lord in the attire of Kalki was taken out in a procession on Aswa Vahanam in the four Mada streets at Tirumala.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, CE Satyanarayana and other officers were also present.