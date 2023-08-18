Madanapalle: ‘Take steps for deputation of doctors in Madanapalle hospital’

Madanapalle (Annamayya district) : District Collector P S Girisha directed the Madanapalle district hospital superintendent to take immediate steps for deputation of doctors till the filling of vacancies following the recent transfer of doctors in the hospital.

The Collector along with MLA Nawaz Basha participated in the hospital development committee meeting held on Thursday in which various issues including shortage of doctors were discussed.

The collector pulled up the hospital superintendent Padmanjali for relieving the 6 transferred doctors before the deputation of doctors in their place including gynaecologist, anaesthetist to ensure smooth functioning of the hospital services particularly for women and conducting of surgeries.

The collector also wanted the hospital superintendent to take steps for filling up the vacant posts of FNO, MNO and also office staff and provide 15 beds additionally for women patients to cope with demand including maternity services as requested by MLA.

MLA Nawaz Basha emphasised the doctors and hospital staff to work with service motto and treat the patients who are mostly poor, solely depending on government hospitals for treatment with kind and compassion to win their trust and enhance the image of government hospitals.

RDO Murali, DMHO Dr Kondaiah, DCHS BCK Naik and committee members were present.