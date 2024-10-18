Maharishi Valmiki’s life is a worthy example for all: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar highlighted the life of Maharishi Valmiki as an inspiring and ideal model for all, describing him as the first poet and a great sage. He took part in the district-level Valmiki birth centenary celebrations organised by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare at the district collectorate on Thursday.

The Collector, accompanied by Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, paid floral tributes to Valmiki’s portrait, honouring his contributions. Speaking on the occasion, he stated, “Hard work can transform ordinary individuals into sages and Maharshi Valmiki is a prime example of this transformation. His life should inspire us to walk in his footsteps and strive for excellence. It is in his honour that we celebrate Valmiki Jayanti as a state festival”.

He urged the youth to draw inspiration from Valmiki and set lofty goals for their lives. The Collector also noted that the epic Ramayana, penned by Valmiki, continues to be a guiding light for humanity.

Several district officials, including Revenue Officer K Penchala Kishore, Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment Officer Chandra Sekhar, District Information and Public Relations

Officer A Balakondiah, Assistant BC welfare officer Jyotsna and other welfare department staff were present at the programme.