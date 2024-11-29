Mahatma Phule’s death anniversary observed

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 134th death anniversary by various institutions and leaders here on Thursday. The leaders recalled the outstanding contribution of Mahatma Phule for social equality, eradicating caste discrimination and supporting women education.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu offered floral tributes to Phule’s statue at Balaji Colony circle and recalled his services for women education, social reforms and ending injustice against weaker sections.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with MLC Dr Cipai Subrahmanyam paid tributes to the statue of Phule. The Mayor called upon BC leaders to follow the footsteps of Phule and strive for the development of weaker sections.

Mahatma Phule’s death anniversary was also observed at SPDCL corporate office, where CMD K Santhosha Rao garlanded the statue of Mahatma Phule and recalled his countless efforts to create awareness among people against the social evils. His efforts to establish social equality will be remembered forever, they said.

BJP cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, PCC president Rambhoopal Reddy and town president Gowdapera Chittibabu garlanded Jyotirao Phule’s statue at Balaji Colony. They lauded Phule as the leader, who laid foundation for girls’ education.