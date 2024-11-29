Live
- BRS to celebrate ‘Deeksha Diwas’ today
- Protection Against Crop Losses: Dec 31 last date for Fasal Bima Yojna
- Over 400,000 affected by inclement weather in Sri Lanka
- Counselling for NIFT courses today
- Sports get a leg up in TG as city to host Khelo India Games 2026
- SPMVV hosts Techno-Awareness programme
- Trump tariffs not going to help America become great again: Jim Rogers
- Online faculty development programme from Dec 9
- Talk show host Kiranprabha inspires Sri City community
- Ethanol factory: BRS govt breached all green norms
Just In
Mahatma Phule’s death anniversary observed
Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 134th death anniversary by various institutions and leaders here on Thursday. The...
Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 134th death anniversary by various institutions and leaders here on Thursday. The leaders recalled the outstanding contribution of Mahatma Phule for social equality, eradicating caste discrimination and supporting women education.
City MLA Arani Srinivasulu offered floral tributes to Phule’s statue at Balaji Colony circle and recalled his services for women education, social reforms and ending injustice against weaker sections.
Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with MLC Dr Cipai Subrahmanyam paid tributes to the statue of Phule. The Mayor called upon BC leaders to follow the footsteps of Phule and strive for the development of weaker sections.
Mahatma Phule’s death anniversary was also observed at SPDCL corporate office, where CMD K Santhosha Rao garlanded the statue of Mahatma Phule and recalled his countless efforts to create awareness among people against the social evils. His efforts to establish social equality will be remembered forever, they said.
BJP cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, PCC president Rambhoopal Reddy and town president Gowdapera Chittibabu garlanded Jyotirao Phule’s statue at Balaji Colony. They lauded Phule as the leader, who laid foundation for girls’ education.