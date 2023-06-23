Make extensive arrangements for Chaturveda Havanam: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy has directed the officials to make extensive arrangements for conducting the prestigious and sacred Chaturveda Havanam at Parade Grounds behind TTD Administrative Building. The Havanam will be held from June 29 to July 5 for the well-being of the society.

Addressing a review meeting at TTD Administrative Building here on Thursday, the EO said the prestigious event was performed earlier in Visakhapatnam and Kovur and this time, it will be conducted in Tirupati for seven days and urged the officials to ensure its grand success.

Discourses by Vedic exponents will also be organised on the occasion to highlight the origins and significance of Vedas and their connectivity with society, EO Dharma Reddy said. Informing that 32 Ritwiks from AP and Telangana will conduct the proceedings, he asked officials to design and decorate the venue to recreate a spiritual and divine ambience.

He said the artistes of Annamacharya and Dasa Sahitya Projects will present cultural events and there will be discourse on the significance of Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba while the SVBC channel will telecast the event live to benefit the devotees across the country and overseas.

The daily events of the weeklong spiritual programme include Chaturveda Havanam between 8 am and 1 pm, again from 4 pm to 6 pm, Sankalpam by devotees and cultural programmes and discourses will be held from 6 pm onwards.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murti, CAO Sesha Shailendra, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and others attended the meeting.