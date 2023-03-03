Make Sanskrit teaching methods more attractive: NETF chairman

Tirupati: Chairman of National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and National Board of Accreditation Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe underlined the need for improving the simple standard Sanskrit to promote it as a medium for teaching, research, communication, entertainment, journalism and websites. Otherwise, it will remain as a language of scholars and confine to the literature only, he felt.





Delivering the convocation address at the 2nd convocation of National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati on Thursday, he said that the teaching quality of Sanskrit has to be improved and the teaching methods should be more attractive to take it closer to the people. Everyone in the field should think of revising the textbooks, training the teachers, developing the modern teaching material and improving the Sanskrit skills among students.





University Chancellor and former Chief Election Commissioner of India N Gopalaswami said that the University has started implementing the NEP 2020 and many changes have been made bringing in Choice-Based Credit system and expanding the choice of subjects. Some of the faculty members of NSU have been identified as resource persons to work in the area of Indian knowledge systems – Bharatiya Jnana Parampara of the Ministry of Education and more faculty members should volunteer for this task, he felt. The Chancellor said the digital revolution was providing many opportunities to spread Sanskrit education and knowledge far and wide.





Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy recalled that the primary goals of NSU are to advance and spread Indian traditional science through Sanskrit language study, manuscript editing and publication, creation of cultural literature and art among other things.





He said the University has published several textbooks in simple standard Sanskrit. Thoughts were also churned on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and from now onwards rules have been set for the expansion of the university and the awarding of degrees from other institutions so that students can study at other universities and vice versa.





During the convocation, 118 candidates received PhD and 63 have got MPhil degrees. Another 1,602 candidates received BA, MA, BEd, MEd, diploma, PG diploma degrees and certificates. Gold medals were presented to 44 candidates, who stood on top in various courses and 16 books have been published through Sri Ramanuja project and the research and publications wing of the University.





NSU Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar, Academic Affairs Dean Prof A Sripada Bhat, controller of examinations Dr K Sambamurthy, members of Executive council and others were present.











