Many Union ministers face criminal cases, Narayana says

Tirupati: Citing the interaction between Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and President of India Ramnath Kovind two days back at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, CPI national secretary K Narayana said that there was a considerable gap between executive and judiciary in the country which gave scope to the entry of persons with criminal background into Cabinet.



According to Chief Justice, 33 Union ministers have criminal cases against them, he said and asked how such people ensure give good governance to the people of the country. He added that it was the blunder on the part of BJP allowing such tainted persons into the positions of power.

Speaking to media at CPI office in Bairagipatteda here on Thursday, Narayana opined that it is not enough discussing highly sensitive matter related to country's governance only in between Chief Justice and President but every person who is keen on safeguarding democracy should be involved in the issue. Criticising Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for shedding tears over the protest of members of Parliament on Pegasus and three farms laws, he mocked that the Vice-President was shedding crocodile tears instead allowing the members to discuss on the important issues which needed discussion.

He said CPI will chalk out future action plan over all these national issues at its national committee meetings to be held on September 4 and 5 in New Delhi. CPI leaders Harinatha Reddy, Rama Naidu, Murali, Penchalaiah , Nadiya, Narsimhulu and others were present.