Marripadu: Pension hike brings festival early, says Mekapati Vikram

Marripadu (Nellore dist) : Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy said that Sankranti festival came early as the government had hiked the social security pension. He was the chief guest at the distribution of social security pension programme at Marripadu mandal on Wednesday. Earlier, he paid tributes to Savitribai Phule, who strived for women education, on her birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vikram Reddy claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled all the promises given during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and as part of this, the pension amount was increased to Rs 3,000, which is being distributed from January month.

Stating that his family has been staying in Atmakuru constituency for about four decades and his father MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy has developed this mandal by providing his own land for establishing degree college and Navodaya Jawahar Vidyalayam in Marripadu mandal.

Several people, who pursued education in Navodaya Vidyalayam became IAS, IPS officers and doctors and rendering services in various capacities, he added.

Vikram Reddy said the establishment of Century plyboards unit in Badvel town would benefit the farmers of Atmakuru constituency. He said that jamoil is needed for this industry, hence local farmers should utilise this opportunity.

Describing the hiked social security pension to Rs 3,000 as a boon for elderly, the MLA said as many as 84 new hiked pensions were sanctioned in Marripadu mandal against 4,408 in the entire the district. MLA Vikram Reddy expressed confidence that YSRCP will return to power in 2024 elections.