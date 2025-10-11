Massive fire erupts at CMR aluminum factory in Yerpedu

Tirupati: A major fire broke out on Friday evening at the CMR (ECO) Aluminium Industry near the Chintalapalem toll gate in Yerpedu mandal, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and causing panic among residents of nearby villages. This incident marks the third major industrial fire reported in the area in recent times, raising serious concerns about safety measures in local factories.

According to initial reports, the fire started in the upper section of a pipeline carrying waste oil within the factory. The flames spread rapidly, resulting in heavy smoke accumulation inside the premises. As a result, eight workers were reportedly affected by the fumes and experienced breathing difficulties. Emergency services responded promptly. All eight workers were transported in 108 ambulances, with six admitted to the Srikalahasti Area Hospital and two shifted to Balaji Hospital in Renigunta for further treatment. The firefighting operation was led by District Fire Officer Ramanayya, with fire engines dispatched from Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti, and Tirupati to bring the blaze under control. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities, including Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, DMHO V Balakrishna Naik, Renigunta DSP Srinivas Rao, Yerpedu Tahsildar Bhargavi, and CI Srikanth Reddy, visited the site to inspect the damage. Local police have launched aformal inquiry into the incident.