Massive security to be in place for Brahmotsavam

Tirumala: DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao reviewed the security arrangements for the nine-day annual Brahmotsavam at Tirumala on Tuesday.

The annual Brahmotsavam is slated to be celebrated with utmost pomp and gaiety between October 4-12. This year, since the Brahmotsavam is coinciding with the Purattasi month, considered highly auspicious to worship Lord Venkateswara, an additional influx of devotees, particularly from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, is expected to add to the pilgrim rush to Tirumala during the annual fete.

Speaking to reporters after the security review, DGP Tirumala Rao explained that there will be a deployment of around 3,800 police personnel, and even elite forces such as the Octopus and Greyhounds will be on guard during the Srivari annual Brahmotsavam.

“For the most important Garuda Seva day, which is scheduled on October 8, there will be an additional deployment of around 1,250 police personnel in anticipation of a very heavy influx,” the DGP added.

Daily checking for regular online and bomb disposal squads will be taken up daily and more focused by cyberwing to check rumours and objectionable posts on social media. Rao said tagging system will be followed for children and aged for their security and trace them in case if they go missing.

Tirumala Rao also stated that parking spaces have been created for around 8,000 vehicles and appealed to the devotees to prefer commuting to Tirumala in state-run buses instead of opting to travel in personal vehicles during the Brahmotsavam.

“The APSRTC will be running additional trips and a sufficient number of buses will also be in place to transport devotees between Tirumala-Tirupati during the nine-day festival,”

Rope parties also will be deployed at all entry and exit points in the four mada streets around the temple to avoid jostling while 2,700 CC cameras will function for the close monitoring of pilgrims movement and for swift action in case of any emergency, the DGP added.

Tirumala Rao explained that the police department will enforce all due security protocols without causing any inconvenience to the visiting devotees. The state govt has instructed the police department to ensure that the common devotees do not face any hardships and have a hassle-free visit to Tirumala during the annual fete.

Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu, TTD CVSO S Sridhar, and other officials took part in the DGP’s review held at Tirumala on Tuesday.